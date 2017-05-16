It’s not quite “Your tears hydrate me”, but this Instagram post from Braun Strowman discussing his recent elbow surgery and how he’s approaching his comeback is pretty good.

Well, maybe not if you’re old school and/or really like it when guys and gals adhere to kayfabe at all times, but then, what are you doing on Adam Scherr’s personal Instagram account?

And how do you know the Monster Among Men isn’t into positive self-talk as a means of motivation?