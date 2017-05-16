It’s not quite “Your tears hydrate me”, but this Instagram post from Braun Strowman discussing his recent elbow surgery and how he’s approaching his comeback is pretty good.
Well, maybe not if you’re old school and/or really like it when guys and gals adhere to kayfabe at all times, but then, what are you doing on Adam Scherr’s personal Instagram account?
And how do you know the Monster Among Men isn’t into positive self-talk as a means of motivation?
Sometimes life throws you unexpected obstacles. Things will get in the way of your dreams they always do. How you handle your set backs is what makes the difference. I could sit around and think what could I have done to avoid this what did I do to deserve this. Y? Y? Y? I say to hell with that. There's no time for excuses and pity party's!!!! Every day Is a day I get the opportunity to grow stronger everyday I push myself further cause I refuse to let this slow me down. Nothing can stop me from being the best. I'll blow through this like I have every set back life has ever throw at me and continue to own my destiny!!!! This is my life and I tell what and when I'm gonna do things. #nothingcanstopme #unstoppable #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen
