The Hardys retained their tag team titles at Payback tonight (Apr. 30), but not everything went their way. Not only were they brutally attacked by Cesaro and Sheamus after the match, but Jeff Hardy had his tooth knocked out during the bout.

This being WWE, they had cameras after the match to watch Jeff Hardy to get his tooth (or lack thereof) evaluated. For his part, the charismatic enigma seemed pretty chill about it all.

Jeff’s mouth will be fine after a trip to the dentist. How the Hardys are after the vicious post match attack by Cesaro and Shamus remains to be seen. That Matt Hardy is an unpredictable beast and we’ll all be waiting anxiously to see how he and Jeff respond.

