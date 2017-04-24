 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Roman Reigns: ‘This has been two of the roughest weeks of my professional career and life’

New, 16 comments
By Geno Mrosko
WWE.com

Reports suggest Roman Reigns will be back on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw but he will do so both physically beat up — at least within kayfabe — and emotionally wrecked — due to his brother passing away just one week ago.

As he put it in a new interview with WWE.com, he’s had a real rough go of it:

“Physically, I’m as beat up as I am emotionally. This has been two of the roughest weeks of my professional career and life. I’ve never experienced a loss this close since it’s my only blood brother, but I’ve also never experienced a beatdown like Braun Strowman gave me. It’s unfortunate, because whatever point he’s trying to get across, he’s handling it the wrong way. And whether he thinks he’s a monster or not, I’m the top dog, I’m the big dog in this yard. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I already took out the greatest legend of all time. If anybody should be worried, it should be Braun Strowman. He’s got a whole storm that’s about to come his way.”

He’s still scheduled to wrestle Braun Strowman at Payback this coming Sunday night on pay-per-view, not to mention whatever he does tonight on Raw. Life, as they say, goes on.

Here’s to hoping, for Roman’s sake, it gets much better for him.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...