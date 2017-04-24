Reports suggest Roman Reigns will be back on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw but he will do so both physically beat up — at least within kayfabe — and emotionally wrecked — due to his brother passing away just one week ago.

As he put it in a new interview with WWE.com, he’s had a real rough go of it:

“Physically, I’m as beat up as I am emotionally. This has been two of the roughest weeks of my professional career and life. I’ve never experienced a loss this close since it’s my only blood brother, but I’ve also never experienced a beatdown like Braun Strowman gave me. It’s unfortunate, because whatever point he’s trying to get across, he’s handling it the wrong way. And whether he thinks he’s a monster or not, I’m the top dog, I’m the big dog in this yard. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I already took out the greatest legend of all time. If anybody should be worried, it should be Braun Strowman. He’s got a whole storm that’s about to come his way.”

He’s still scheduled to wrestle Braun Strowman at Payback this coming Sunday night on pay-per-view, not to mention whatever he does tonight on Raw. Life, as they say, goes on.

Here’s to hoping, for Roman’s sake, it gets much better for him.