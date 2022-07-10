The Rock and Kevin Hart will make you laugh while promoting their new movie

The Rock and Kevin Hart are magic as a comedy duo, but it is their off the cuff banter that makes the relationship special. The latest example is hilarious chit-chat during press junkets to promote the animated film DC League of Super-Pets.

Watch this highlight reel posted by The Rock and see how long you last without laughing. I don’t even want to write a setup to risk spoiling any of the ridiculousness.

I cracked immediately at Hart slapping The Rock’s massive man pec. The Rock’s written message summed up the heavy-hitters of laughter.

DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters on July 29. The Rock voices the animated character Krypto, which is Superman’s dog. Hart lends his vocal skills to Ace, who is a Boxer canine with superpowers. The two pooches are joined by other special animals as they team up to save the day. Check out the trailer.

Which moment made you laugh hardest from the press junket montage? Will you be watching DC League of Super-Pets?