John Morrison & Taya Valkyrie star in The Iron Sheik Massacre horror short film

Get your popcorn ready for the latest film project from the mind of John Morrison.

Introducing The Iron Sheik Massacre. The 24-minute horror comedy short film directed by Morrison stars the Mayor of Slamtown himself, Taya, Killer Kross, PJ Black, Super Panda, Holly Meowy, Prince Presley, and the voice of the Iron Sheik.

The summary states:

A group of new school professional wrestlers are roasting wrestling legend The Iron Sheik when lightning strikes and gives life to a rare Iron Sheik doll. The sentient doll hunts the disrespectful wrestlers with the intent of making them humble.

The trailer for The Iron Sheik Massacre is wild. In just a glimpse of the violence, Sheiky Baby shot Kross in the head with a crossbow, took Taya to Stabtown, and stomped on snack crackers.

Press play right away.

The film premiered Saturday night (Nov. 5) at the Los Angeles International Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Horror Short.

The Iron Sheik Massacre will hit the big screen at the New York Horror Film Festival on December 5. Other dates include Central Florida CineFest (Nov. 6-7), Oregon Screams Horror Film Festival (Nov. 10), Las Vegas International Film and Screenwriting Festival (Nov. 15-19), Atlanta After Dark Film Festival (Dec. 6), Georgia Comedy Film Festival (Dec. 6), and GAINESCON International (Dec. 9-10).

Will you be checking out The Iron Sheik Massacre in full? What was your favorite moment from the trailer?