A few weeks ago, it was announced that Impact Wrestling would be merging with the Jeff Jarrett owned Global Force Wrestling. With Jarrett working in both places, it only made sense.

After Impact absorbed Global force, all of those Global Force championships and champions were featured on Impact alongside all of the Impact championships and Impact champions.

Tonight (May 11) Alberto El Patron challenged GFW champion Magnus for the title. The former Del Rio was successful, tapping out Magnus to win his second world championship since joining the brand a couple months ago.

It was a brutal encounter for the @GFWWrestling Global Championship between @RealNickAldis and @PrideofMexico. Who left with the title? pic.twitter.com/UiCvrtEshZ — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 12, 2017

If you recall, El Patron also defeated Bobby Lashley to win the Impact world championship on his debut night, only to have to relinquish it within a week’s time. We’ll see if he has better luck with this one.

There are now two world champions on Impact. El Patron and Bobby Lashley. It’s only a matter of time until they collide.

