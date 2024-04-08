Matt Cardona receives help from Zack Ryder to beat long-time rival

Cody Rhodes wasn’t the only one to finish the story at WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia, PA. Matt Cardona also settled long overdue beef.

It was a jam-packed weekend on the professional wrestling scene in Philly with Toni Storm visiting Stardom, Sandman helping Paul Walter Hauser, a contingent of WWE wrestlers at Bloodsport, Mark Briscoe winning the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor, and so much more. One moment that flew under the radar which deserves attention is Cardona finally getting revenge on Kane, sort of.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane to 2012 for a moment that lives in infamy for the Broski. Back in the Zack Ryder days of WWE, he was in a storyline of being tormented by the Big Red Machine. The abuse led to Cardona in a wheelchair, which Kane pushed off stage.

Fast forward to Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 on Joey Janela’s Spring Break 8 on April 5, 2024. Cardona finally had his match for revenge against Blue Pain. That masked man is a Kane knockoff hailing from Antarctica with a weight of two cease and desists. In the land of indie make-believe, Blue Pain was basically a stand-in for Kane, so Cardona could finish the story. And in a bit of irony, Zack Ryder helped Cardona win.

Cardona was joined by Steph De Lander and Jimmy Lloyd against the Big Blue Machine. Cardona escaped an early chokeslam, and Blue Pain chased him through the crowd. Blue Pain set up a table next to the stage. Cardona noticed a fan in a wheelchair, so he tossed out the poor soul from his mobile seat. Blue Pain delivered an uppercut to place Cardona in the wheelchair. Time for ride!?! Not just yet. Lloyd blocked the path for Cardona to escape, so Blue Pain put Lloyd in the wheelchair to shove off stage.

Back in the ring, Steph lent a helping hand for 2-on-1 offense to Blue Pain. SDL brought out an urn, but Cardona accidentally clobbered her instead of the intended target. Blue Pain goozled Cardona for a chokeslam. 1, 2, Steph pulled the referee out of the ring and punched his lights out.

Cardona walloped Blue Pain with a chair and hit the Radio Silence leg lariat finisher. He waved in the backup ref. Enter Zack Ryder (Jack Tomlinson) to make the count. 1, 2, middle fingers to Cardona. Ryder kicked Cardona in the groin. Madness!

As Blue Pain goozled Cardona one more time, Ryder delivered a low blow to the little blue machine. It was all a ruse by Cardona, who revealed he was wearing a cup for protection. He was in cahoots with Ryder the whole time.

Blue Pain rose to his feet for a double chokeslam. Steph went for a ride too. Lloyd returned wearing a neck brace to flash a fireball in Blue Pain’s face. Fire beats ice, and Cardona beat Blue Pain. Cardona nailed Radio Silence, and his whole crew piled on top to pin Blue Pain for victory.

This finish was ridiculous fun.

This is why you don’t just get ready but you stay #AlwayZReady because then you can give #LeadingMan performances like I did last night! #WWWYKI



-WrestleMania Weekend

-GCW

-Sold Out Crowd

-Zack Ryder pic.twitter.com/Rbl6J48Sq9 — Jack Tomlinson (@jacktomlinson00) April 6, 2024

Share your reaction to Matt Cardona finishing the story.