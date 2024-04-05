The Sandman returned to ECW Arena to help Paul Walter Hauser remain undefeated

Paul Walter Hauser’s got an Emmy Award, and we presume he got his Golden Globe back from AEW*. He’s also got a nice little pro wrestling career going, as he headed into his match with Sami Callihan at WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow last night (April 4).

That event took place at 2300 Arena, the venue formerly known as the ECW Arena. It was a Philadelphia Street Fight, which gave it ample opportunity to pay tribute to E-C-Dub... a vibe this year’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial already had with Bill Alfonso seconding Rob Van Dam for his match earlier on the card, which was refereed by Jerry Lynn...

Back to Callihan/Hauser, it looked like Sami had things in hand with Jamie Taco’s nemesis busted open and having just been powerbombed through a table. But then...

I can’t believe I just experienced The Sandman entrance in the ECW Arena. Bucket list. #Wrestlecon pic.twitter.com/C68wRkYjK8 — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 5, 2024

After the Metallica sing-a-long was over, Sandman clocked Callihan with his Singapore Cane before handed it to Hauser. The Richard Jewell star nailed his opponent with the weapon a few times, then used it as part of a familiar-looking side Russian leg sweep into thumbtacks to pick up his third win in three pro wrestling matches.

After the ECW legend helped him remain undefeated, Hauser led the crowd in a chanting the influential promotion’s name as he thanked the people involved in ECW and everyone in the business who’s made sacrifices because they love pro wrestling.

Here are all the results from 2024’s WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow:

• Nic Nemeth def. Joey Janela • The FBI (Little Guido & Tommy Rich) & Deonna Purrazzo (w/Tony Mamaluke) def. Los Boricuas (Miguel Perez Jr. & Savio Vega) & Nathalya Perez (w/Huracan Castillo Jr. & Jose Estrada Jr.) • Rob Van Dam (w/Bill Alfonso) def. Mike Bailey • Michael Oku (w/Amira) def. Titan to retain the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Title • Matt Riddle & Mustafa Ali def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) • Josh Alexander def. Masato Tanaka • Averno, Cavernario, Mistico, Star Jr. & Villano III Jr. def. Dragon Kid, Kota Minoura, Kzy, Shun Skywalker & YAMATO • Paul Walter Hauser def. Sami Callihan in a Philadelphia Street Fight

You can watch a replay of Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow and more with a Highspots.TV subscription.