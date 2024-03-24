Jacob & Zilla Fatu dominate at GCW event in Detroit

Professional wrestling may have more than one royal family, but one brood’s dominance remains unchallenged.

The Bloodline, led by WWE’s Roman Reigns, is not just a stable; it’s a force of nature reshaping the landscape of the genre. While their presence looms large in the mainstream, their influence extends far beyond the confines of the WWE. Free agent and top prospect Jacob Fatu and his cousin, a promising newcomer and son of Umaga, Zilla Fatu, are carving a path of destruction through the independent circuit. Their combination of skill, power, and ruthless demeanor is a callback to their legendary predecessors, the Wild Samoans.

On Saturday (March 23), during a recent stop in Detroit for Game Changer Wrestling’s Role Model event, the Fatus faced off against the duo of August Matthews and Davey Bang. Despite a valiant effort from Matthews and Bang, the sheer brutality of the Fatus proved too much to handle.

In a display of raw power, Jacob Fatu intercepted Bang in mid-air, launching him into the path of Zilla, who delivered a bone-crushing Samoan drop. Then, a charging Jacob absorbed a kick to the head from Matthews, which stunned him momentarily. As Matthews took to the sky for an aerial assault, he was intercepted by Zilla, who drilled him with a Superman Punch version of the family trademark, the Samoan Spike, that sealed the victory for the Fatus.

In a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, “Main Event” Jey Uso suggested that the Bloodline storyline could endure for years, citing the deep pool of wrestlers within the Samoan dynasty. With an unblemished record as a team in 2024, the Fatus are swiftly cementing their status as an unstoppable force in the wrestling world, proving that Uso’s statement may not be a bold prediction but a spoiler.