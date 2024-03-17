Matt Cardona left Wrestling Revolver on Saturday night (Mar. 16, 2024) without his Slammy Award. The Indy God put his trophy on the line against Paul Walter Hauser at Ready or Not. The Cobra Kai actor wagered his Emmy award for the fight. Cardona thought he had the advantage with no disqualification rules and Steph De Lander by his side, however, he didn’t expect a menace from his past to ruin the affair. Bully Ray made a surprise appearance to powerbomb Cardona through a flaming table.

Cardona had a tougher time than he expected after a few power moves from Hauser. Cardona swung a chair, Hauser ducked, and the steel bounced back to hit Cardona. Hauser capitalized for a Samoan drop. Later, Hauser countered the Radio Silence leg lariat into a spinebuster. Hauser also speared Cardona through a door in the corner.

De Lander made the save to break the pinfall. She held Hauser’s arms behind his back for Cardona to hit him with the Slammy. Hauser wiggled free, and Cardona clobbered De Lander. Hauser struck Cardona with the Karate Kid Crane Kick. 1, 2, nope. De Lander pulled the referee out of the ring and smashed him on the floor. Cardona hit a low blow on Hauser and followed with Radio Silence.

As Cardona waved for a backup referee, that’s when Bully Ray made a surprise appearance on stage. Bully pummeled Cardona and held him in place for the 3D flying ball buster from Hauser.

Get the tables! Hauser set the table on fire, and Bully powerbombed Cardona through the flames. Hauser secured the pin to win Cardona’s Slammy.

I WAS SET ON FIRE!!! @bullyray5150 & Paul Walter Houser put me through a flaming table tonight at @pwrevolver!



: @Tussle_MANIA pic.twitter.com/aAtXgCzc67 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 17, 2024

This match was pretty entertaining as a spectacle. Hauser did well by keeping it simple with punches and sprinkling in a handful of high-impact moves. Cardona and Hauser worked the crowd into a frenzy with funny business shenanigans and the Crane Kick. Bully Ray was icing on the cake as an unexpected surprise.

Hauser isn’t done with wrestling yet. He is 2-0 in his Wrestling Revolver career, and next up is Sami Callihan in Philadelphia on April 5.

The Wrestling Revolver Ready or Not replay is available for viewing through the TrillerTV+ subscription or as a standalone purchase on that streaming platform.

Share your reaction to Paul Walter Hauser defeating Matt Cardona with a little help from Bully Ray.