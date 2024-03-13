Cobra Kai cast insults Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona is set to wrestle actor Paul Walter Hauser at Wrestling Revolver’s Ready or Not event on Saturday, March 16 in Clive, Iowa. Hauser dissed Cardona in his Emmy-winning acceptance speech, Cardona upped the stakes with a special stipulation, and now the cast of Cobra Kai weighed in on the matter.

Cardona issued a challenge for Slammy versus Emmy with the winner receiving the loser’s prized trophy. If Cardona wins, then he plans to shove the Emmy up Hauser’s ass.

Hauser plays Raymond “Stingray” Porter on television series Cobra Kai, a sequel to the first three Karate Kid films. Naturally, his castmates were approached for comment. William Zabka called Cardona an indie geek. Ralph Macchio referred to Cardona as the t-shirt guy. Martin Kove believes Cardona couldn’t last five minutes in his dojo. This was all part of Hauser’s mind games getting stars of Cardona’s favorite show to throw insults.

The Wrestling Revolver Ready or Not card includes:

Elimination Games: Steve Maclin, Killer Kelly, Rickey Shane Page, & Alex Colon vs. Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, Matthew Justice, & Masha Slamovich

Slammy vs. Emmy: Matt Cardona vs. Paul Walter Hauser

Revolver World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. JT Dunn

Revolver World Tag Team Championship: Grizzled Young Veterans (c) vs. Lince Dorado & Samuray del Sol

"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Marina Shafir

Rich Swann vs. Ace Austin

Remix Title Invitational Scramble: Kevin Knight vs. Myron Reed vs. Jake Crist vs. Gringo Loco vs. Damian Chambers vs. Warhorse vs. Alpha Sigma Sigma

Fulton vs. Jake Something

Also signed for event: Shelton Benjamin, Sami Callihan, Phil Stamper, and more

Streaming for this event will be available through the TrillerTV+ package or as a standalone purchase with TrillerTV.