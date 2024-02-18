Ryback provides health update on return to wrestling

Everybody loves “The Big Guy” Ryback, especially moms. Ryback often gets questions about returning to professional wrestling, so he decided to provide an update on the situation.

This should finally clear up all confusion and we can direct everyone who keeps asking here #Ryback #Hungry #FeedMeMore #TikTokBattles pic.twitter.com/lvkBxR5Yty — RYBACK (@Ryback) February 17, 2024

When will Ryback return to wrestling? The answer is that he doesn’t know. When Ryback walked out of WWE in 2016 at 34 years of age, he was told that he needed a five-disc fusion in his back and right shoulder replacement surgery.

Ryback went through 20 stem cell procedures and avoided all surgeries for his back. That treatment helped regrow the discs, and that injury is no longer an issue.

Ryback further explained that his shoulder problem is more complicated, since he has no cartilage in the joint. Ryback put the blame on negligent WWE doctors injecting him with cortisone multiple times per year. As a result, massive scar tissue built up in the affected area. If Ryback can finish breaking up the scar tissue, then there is the possibility to return to wrestling. The Big Guy remains optimistic on this goal. In the meantime, he is satisfied building his Feed Me More Nutrition business.

