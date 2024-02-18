Velveteen Dream returns to wrestling

There was a time, many years ago, that Patrick Clark, who would become known as Velveteen Dream in WWE, was one of the hottest young prospects in professional wrestling. Then there were sexual misconduct allegations that wouldn’t go away despite his denials and a WWE investigation that Triple H publicly said found no wrong doing. Even after his eventual release, controversy followed him.

After an extended absence from the public eye, away from the spotlight, Clark reappeared on social media just last month with a lengthy apology to a long list of folks. Now, he’s reappeared in a pro wrestling ring.

Indeed, Clark worked a Dynasty independent show in New York last night:

Dream worked as a face, went over clean. Slapping hands with fans around the front row. pic.twitter.com/f1vpmZyVzs — Headlocked Comics - NEXT: Stockton Winter (@HeadlockedComic) February 18, 2024

The last time he attempted to work an independent show years ago, he was quickly pulled after fan backlash to the announcement. We’ll have to see if his apology, along with the passage of time, was enough for fans to welcome him back.