Matt Cardona debuts signature wine for sale

Matt Cardona is a savvy businessman when it comes to selling merchandise. His latest moneymaking endeavor involves an alcoholic beverage. Cardona introduced the Alwayz Red wine from Nocking Point.





I’m #AlwayzReady to drink #AlwayzRed!



I’m excited to announce my brand new wine from @nockingpoint!



Perfect for date night or after a hard fought deathmatch!



Buy a bottle or two (or twelve) and help prove that Red = Green!https://t.co/wmIFv33OyA pic.twitter.com/c1tuUZGKPH — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 22, 2023

Alwayz Red is available for $23 a bottle through the Nocking Point website.

Introducing “Alwayz Red” by The DeathMatch King Matt Cardona. From Walla Walla, Washington and weighing in at 750mL, Alwayz Red is made up of one of the most undisputed tag teams in the biz today - Grenache & Syrah! This limited edition red blend will have you scratching that vino itch! About The Wine Blend: 50% Grenache | 50% Syrah (2019)

Appellation: Washington State

Notes: Raspberry, red currant, blackberry, plum & black cherry.

Palate: Light to medium bodied, bright red fruit, hints of spice.

Tastes Like: A great story with a light but MAJOR finish followed up by a championship victory celebration!

Pairs well with: ﻿Grilled meats, burgers, & BBQ when it’s party time, or charcuterie boards and chocolate desserts for those elegant get togethers. Bottom line is... this wine is ALWAYZ READY.

Drink with: Your Major Marks.

We need an Alwayz Red wine review from Kane to complete the circle of life.

Are you Alwayz Ready to drop some cash on Always Red?