April Mendez (fka AJ Lee) is leaving WOW

Over the weekend, April Mendez (former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee) announced on Instagram that her contract with Women of Wrestling is expiring:

As my season-long contract with @wowsuperheroes winds down, I wanna thank the ladies for welcoming me into their locker room, our hair & makeup talk sessions, and constantly inspiring me with their hard work, talent, & genuine camaraderie. I’ll try to come back and play sometime in the future! I hope all you fans keep watching next season to support these incredible athletes & stars of tomorrow. (this project is non union, but while we’re here #wgastrong #sagaftrastrong)

AJ joined WOW in October 2021 in an executive producer role. She recently bulked up, which got some folks speculating about a return to in-ring action. However, AJ and her husband (AEW wrestler CM Punk) have said multiple times that she is retired from that side of the business.

When and where do you think we might see AJ pop up next in the world of pro wrestling, Cagesiders?