Jon Moxley debuts for PWG at AEW-riffic Mystery Vortex show

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, the influential Southern California independent promotion that throughout its history has helped fuel the rise of stars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & The Young Bucks, held its first show since January last night (Aug. 13).

Like most of the their events, PWG TWENTY: Mystery Vortex was held at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. For “Mystery Vortex” shows, the card isn’t announced in advance and fans expect surprise debuts & returns. Last night’s biggest was former WWE & AEW World champion Jon Moxley:

Mox wrestled in the second match on the show, defeating Titus Alexander (and according to the Twitter/X account “Did Jon Moxley bleed?”, the Blackpool Combat Club bad boy did not get color during his victory).

Roderick Strong also made his PWG return at Mystery Vortex, and got a win over Michael Oku. Like many stars from the old Ring of Honor, Strong has extensive history with Excalibur & Super Dragon’s company, having more than a 100 matches for PWG stretching back to 2005.

Every match on the card featured an AEW-contracted talent, including the main event. Although that was kind of a no brainer seeing as Daniel Garcia holds PWG’s top belt, which he retained with a 4-3 sudden death overtime victory over Impact’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey in a 60 minute Iron Man Match. No sign of Garcia’s former(?) mentor Chris Jericho, who made his PWG debut at Battle of Los Angeles earlier this year.

Here’s the full results from TWENTY: Mystery Vortex...