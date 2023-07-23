Matt Cardona claims partial ownership of WWE women’s tag titles & wins DDT Pro championship in Japan

Matt Cardona added two more championship to his belt collector résumé. First, Cardona is claiming partial ownership of the WWE women’s tag title won by Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Since Cardona is married to Green, that makes him one-half of one-half of the WWE women’s tag team champions.

I am one half of one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions…



Does that make @stephdelander one half of one half of one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions?!@ddtpro pic.twitter.com/gwFbW99YFq — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 22, 2023

Cardona brought that WWE tag title with him to the ring when competing for DDT Pro-Wrestling in Tokyo, Japan.

Want a chance to speak to the Deathmatch King and Queen? Give us a call! 203-CALL-US!@stephdelander @ddtpro pic.twitter.com/dwMzERhKxs — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 23, 2023

The internet went ablaze over Cardona carrying an official WWE title to another promotion. Chelsea Green clarified that Cardona’s version was a replica. There’s no way she would hand over her most prized possession to him.

Twitter continues to lose brain cells pic.twitter.com/YZMoKl1A44 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 23, 2023

Knowing Cardona, he might have pulled a switcheroo on Green to carry the real thing. That’s an investigation for another time. What’s more important is that Cardona was victorious over Tetsuya Endo to win the DDT Universal Championship. He had help from Steph De Lander kissing Endo to set up a low blow kick behind the referee’s back. Cardona came in for a leaping leg lariat to win.

WE LOVE JAPAN!



I am the NNNEEEWWW @ddtpro Universal Champion!



What else do we have to do? Who else do we have to beat?@stephdelander & I are taking over the wrestling world whether you like it or not! pic.twitter.com/lbuKpavYNq — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 23, 2023

Cardona’s victory speech was interrupted by Maki Itoh. Itoh is the cutest in the universe, so it is only fitting that she save DDT Pro from Cardona by taking the universal championship.

DDT Pro made the match official for September 24 in Tokyo.

Itoh has been a thorn in the side of the Indy God, particularly in GCW. Itoh and Nick Gage are coming for Cardona and De Lander on August 19 in Atlantic City, NJ.

ICYMI



Nick Gage and Maki Itoh (Maki Death Kill) issued a Homecoming Challenge to Matt Cardona and SDL at #GCWForever in NYC...



The self proclaimed "Deathmatch Royalty" accepted the challenge in the most cowardly of ways...



The match is now official for August 19th in AC! pic.twitter.com/Hd43TqrLGI — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 17, 2023

Let’s tie up this craziness with Cardona’s press conference promo backstage. His championship journey is not about proving people wrong. It is about proving himself right. Cardona is not interested in going back to WWE or AEW. He is busy taking over the world.