EC3 had grand ideas for the Control Your Narrative theme. CYN morphed into independently produced shows to touring to potential for a TV program. Unfortunately for CYN, those plans petered out. On screen, EC3 has been keeping busy in the NWA with a path leading him to challenge Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA 75. Off screen, EC3 has been evolving the CYN brand. The next chapter for CYN includes a training system and a new promotion.

EC3 started the CYN Co-Operative as a training ground for the serious professional wrestler. It is a quarterly school located in Cleveland, OH. EC3 spoke with Jack Farmer from Wrestling Inc. to explain the concept.

EC3: So with the CYN Co-Operative, we’re doing quarterly training. I call it independent reconditioning, but it’s trying to make people TV-ready and at the same time make them think outside the box and think within this as an athlete and a businessman and how to truly develop a unique identity that can come from here and go out there and kill it.

And with a handful of recruits, that’s where a new promotion comes in. EC3 announced the debut show for Exodus Pro on August 12 in Cleveland.

The Exodus Pro press release states:

Professional Wrestling in its purest form returns to Cleveland, Ohio when Exodus Pro debuts its inaugural event “The Journey Home.” Headlined and co-created by current NWA National Heavyweight Champion and Hometown boy, EC3. Exodus Pro intends to be a family friendly, community based, and fan enthused promotion. Exodus Pro’s ideals are based on the traditions of wrestling’s past with the heightened competition and evolution of today. “The concept of an Exodus is for up and coming talent to take the initiative and do what is necessary to compete at the highest levels this industry has to offer. The true stars of tomorrow are the ones who invest in themselves and relentlessly pursue their passion. Exodus Pro is their journey to take and platform to create.” — EC3 “The Journey Home” is about the return of EC3 to his hometown, it is about emerging talent choosing Exodus Pro as the launching pad for their careers, and it’s about the excitement and energy live professional wrestling can create in the Cleveland community. “The Journey Home” is the beginning of “out story.”

