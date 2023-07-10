Tyler Breeze wrestled for the first time in two years, won a title

After he was released by WWE in one of the company’s several rounds of pandemic budget cuts, Tyler Breeze said he wasn’t sure if was going to continue his wrestling career (as an in-ring performer, he never stopped running his wrestling school in Florida with AEW’s Shawn Spears — or being a part of his friend Austin Creed/Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown YouTube channel).

But this past Saturday night (July 8) in Knoxville, Tennessee, he worked Next Generation Wrestling’s Wrestle Wars show as “Breeze”.

Breeze was facing NGW Tennessee champion Matt Cross (fka Son of Havoc on Lucha Underground) in the main event. And when he left Jackson Terminal at the end of the night...

During his ten years with the company, Breeze never won a WWE singles title*. He & Fandango did capture the NXT Tag Team championship shortly before their releases.

So what’s next for Prince Pretty? Anything but AEW (allegedly).