The latest Tessa Blanchard comeback has begun

In early 2020, rumors about second generation phenom Tessa Blanchard’s behind-the-scenes behavior became public accusations of bullying and racism.

Blanchard denied those allegations, and they didn’t stop Impact Wrestling from making her the first woman to win their World championship. Her reign wasn’t a smooth one, however. After making only one defense of the belt, her contract was terminated & the title stripped from her during a she said/they said dispute about her availability during the early months of the pandemic.

WOW was poised to make Tessa the centerpiece of their nationally syndicated television relaunch in 2021, but she ended up leaving the Jeannie Buss-owned promotion before its first episode amidst renewed allegations of bullying.

Now, after only working a handful of independent dates last year, Blanchard seems to be attempting another comeback. Last month, Blanchard and La Rosa Negra (the independent talent Tessa alleged called a racial slur during a 2017 incident at a show in Japan) appeared to bury the hatchet while appearing at WrestleCon in Los Angeles over WrestleMania weekend:

Tessa is currently on tour with Canadian Wrestling’s Elite (CWE), and has also signed with hardcore promotion XPW for dates starting later in May. She spoke about her recent appearances in Canada on the McGuire on Wrestling podcast, saying:

“First of all, I can’t even express how thankful I am. The fans have been so accepting here. Even today, it was just unprecedented. They are just chanting, ‘Tessa, Tessa, let’s go Tessa!’ That always feels great, especially [after] being away for so long. “But yeah, I’m always going to want more. I feel like I’ve got some unfinished business in wrestling. I’m 27 years old and I do feel confidently like I’m one of the best there is and I can go with the best, so I won’t stop pushing for that. But I’ve got other things going on too. I think it’s important to have that balance of knowing who you are outside of the business because the business isn’t always going to be there for you.”

One of those things Blanchard says she has going on is finished up getting a college degree in International Affairs. She credits that process, among other things, with helping her learn more about herself.

“I’m not who I was a year ago, ten years ago, a month ago — shoot, I’m growing since yesterday even. It’s a constant process but we have to be aware of it or otherwise we get caught up in the business and the comments and all that BS. “We’re in this constant phase of growth. I’m proud of myself, I’m proud of a lot of my friends. I’m glad for where I am, I’m glad to be on this tour and just have fun in wrestling again.”

As Blanchard says, for all the controversies and dramas she’s been involved in, she’s still a relatively young woman. There may be time for her to capitalize on the talent even her critics will admit she has an abundance of, and to be a generally positive force in the business at large.

We’ll see if she can sustain her latest comeback and change more people’s minds. Otherwise, this will just be another chapter in the “what could have been” story of Tessa Blanchard’s career.