Jimmy Jacobs joins the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class of 2023

Christopher Daniels and Cheerleader Melissa were the first two names announced for Game Changer Wrestling’s Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame second-ever class.

On Monday night (Mar. 6), GCW revealed another — five-time Ring of Honor Tag Team champion Jimmy Jacobs.

*Indie HoF Update*



Inductee #3

JIMMY JACOBS



Inducted by:

ALEX SHELLEY



Plus:

CHRISTOPHER DANIELS (By Kazarian)

CHEERLEADER MELISSA (By Prazak)



The #IndieHOF welcomes The Class of 2023!



Sun 4/2 - Noon

The Millenium Biltmore

(Live from the site of @Wrestlecon)



Ticket Info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/axszGvjcd2 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 7, 2023

Jacobs (real name Christopher Scoville) started his career as a teenager in the late 1990s, doing a variety of jobs for independent promotions in and around his Grand Rapids, Michigan hometown. After the turn of the century, he found his way to IWA Mid-South, which at the time was featuring acts like CM Punk, Colt Cabana & Chris Hero. He won that promotion’s Light Heavyweight title in 2005.

A couple years before that, Jacobs joined Ring of Honor alongside the man who will induct him at Los Angeles’ Biltmore Hotel on Sun., April 2 — Alex Shelley. He won the first of his Tag titles there the same year he won IWA gold when he & BJ Whitmer defeated Samoa Joe & Jay Lethal. They didn’t hold the straps for long, and Jacobs got embroiled in an angle with his manager & Colt Cabana for a while before he joined the Age of the Fall alongside a youngster then known as Tyler Black, now WWE’s Seth Rollins. Two of Jacobs’ ROH Tag title runs were with Black, but he turned on him when leaving the promotion in 2009.

He’d return in 2011, working with Steve Corino and Kevin Steen (now Owens) during Steen’s famous feud with his former tag partner El Generico (if you know, you know). Jacobs & Corino won tag gold once before Jimmy left ROH for good in 2015. His career there came full circle at that year’s Supercard of Honor when he lost to Whitmer and was saved from a post-match attack by a returning Lacey.

Many fans probably know Jacobs from his next gig, as a WWE writer. He was credited for his work on the Chris Jericho & Kevin Owens team and feud, but was fired just two years into his run after he posted a photo of himself with The Young Bucks when they “invaded” Raw in 2017. He’s wrestled sporadically since then, but has mostly focused on his career as a producer for Impact.

Now, he’s a Hall of Famer.

You can watch the Zombie Princess be the bell of the ball when the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony streams on Fite at 3pm ET on April 2.