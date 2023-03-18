Impact Knockout beats Nick Gage to win GCW World title

Masha Slamovich has been presented as a fearsome force on Impact Wrestling, but as of yet she hasn’t managed to capture the company’s top women’s prize, the Knockouts championship.

Outside of Impact, the 24 year old Russian has won numerous titles on the independent scene. She also doesn’t limit herself to chasing women’s belts. Slamovich competes against men in promotions all over the world, from PWG to wXw to GCW.

And it was at GCW Eye For An Eye last night (Mar. 17) in New York City that she challenged Nick F’n Gage for their World title. Slamovich went twenty minutes with the Deathmatch King, and choked him out to emerge with the promotion’s World title.

Gage paid his respects after the match, handing Masha the title he won for the third time when he beat Jon Moxley for it last October.

Slamovich celebrated in the ring with her parents (who jawed with the former champ during the match from their seats at ringside), and the GCW faithful at Melrose Ballroom.

Here’s the rest of the results from Eye For An Eye, which also featured Steph De Lander (fka WWE’s Persia Pirotta) debuting as Matt Cardona’s new back-up (essentially replacing his real wife Chelsea Green, who recently returned WWE). De Lander helped Cardona defeat Homicide.

• Cole Radrick def. Steve Scott, Alec Price, Jimmy Lloyd, Starboy Charlie & Yoya in a Scramble match • Blake Christian def. Jack Cartwheel • Tony Deppen def. Willie Mack • Matt Cardona def. Homicide • Rina Yamashita & Sawyer Wreck def. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) • BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) def. SGC (Mance Warner & Manders), Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black), and Wasted Youth (Marcus Mathers & Dyln McKay) • Gringo Loco def. Bandido • Joey Janela def. Grim Reefer • Time Splitters (KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley) def. Mike Bailey & Jordan Oliver • Masha Slamovich def. Nick Gage (c) to become the NEW GCW World champion

