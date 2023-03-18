Davey Richards denies domestic violence allegations, retires from pro wrestling

Over the past several days, multiple pro wrestling organizations announced they’re no longer affiliated with Davey Richards. While their statements didn’t go into specifics of why they were distancing themselves from Richards, follow-up reporting revealed it was due to allegations of domestic violence made against the veteran wrestler and former Ring of Honor World champ.

Screenshots purportedly taken of a court document have been shared on social media, featuring an unidentified ex-partner claiming Richards “engaged in inappropriate and unreasonable behavior ... including significant use of cocaine and other substances and domestic violence [toward a different partner].” Wrestling Inc reports those are “an accurate representation of a court document” they’ve obtained.

In response to the allegations Richards issued the following statement to PWInsider, which we present in full:

Hello everyone – Wow, what a couple of days. There are allegations of Domestic Violence against me. The allegations I adamantly deny and if you look on casenet in MO under my name Wesley David Richards you’ll see there are no charges filed against me. However, I do understand the industry’s stance on this matter. Everyone should feel safe at shows and I do not want to be the person whom damages that. The pic being posted of my wife’s eye is from training and we regulatory train in martial arts as many of the students have have got black eyes and such. Again, no charges were filed and I deny these allegations but I must do what is right and not what I want. So I am canceling myself. This great sport is far too wonderful for anyone, including myself to tarnish it. I will wrap up my shows this weekend and I will be retiring from professional wrestling. Please continue to support Team Ambition and this sport.

Since this statement went out, Ireland’s OTT Wrestling has announced that Richards won’t be appearing for them this weekend.

If you or someone you know needs assistance dealing with domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline here, or at 800-799-7233.