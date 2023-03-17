Multiple promotions cut ties with Davey Richards

Davey Richards has been a staple on the independent scene for most of this century. Probably most famous for his cross-promotional tag team with Eddie Edwards as the American Wolves, and a Ring of Honor run that included a World title run, Richards’ career hasn’t been without controversy. But up to this point, that controversy has largely been about not appearing for bookings or retiring multiple times.

Those issues seemed to be in his rearview the past couple years, as the 40 year old from Washington state wrestled for MLW and smaller promotions all over the world. But it’s beginning to seem he’s accused of something much worse than no showing events.

Yesterday (Mar. 16), Anarchy Wrestling announced he was off their April show:

Davey Richards is off our April 14th event. A new main event will be announced at 2pm CT. — St. Louis Anarchy (@stlanarchy) March 16, 2023

Then today, the St. Louis-based school Richards was associated with tweeted that they were no longer working with him:

ANNOUNCEMENT



Thank you for your ongoing support! pic.twitter.com/dXD3JyAenb — Team Ambition (@TeamAmbitionSTL) March 17, 2023

Shortly thereafter, Prestige Wrestling followed suit:

Effective immediately Prestige Wrestling has cut ties with Davey Richards.



We will have updates soon on any matches/plans that involved Davey Richards.



Thank you. — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) March 17, 2023

Richards has disabled his Twitter account, and speculation was rampant about what was causing these companies to abruptly stop doing business with the wrestler. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp was the first to go on the record with more information, tweeting:

Many companies have terminated their association with Davey Richards due to violating their policies and code of conducts, due to allegations of domestic abuse. I’ve spoken with St. Louis Anarchy, who confirmed they’ve fired Davey Richards for a violation of their code of conduct. Richards had privately denied any allegations to several who he’d been in contact with.

Richards worked last month’s MLW tapings, but his status with Court Bauer’s promotion beyond that is unclear. As of publication time, Richards is still advertised for this weekend’s OTT Scrappermania 7 event in Ireland, and multiple WrestleMania week shows in the Los Angeles area.