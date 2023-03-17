Scrappermania is the marquee event for Irish independent promotion Over The Top Wrestling. It’s also a show Jon Moxley has been trying to work for the past several years, but something always gets in the way.

Mox was supposed to main event in 2020 when the whole show was scrapped (pun semi-intended) at the start of the pandemic. Then he was booked for this year’s edition, until AEW needed him for the start of their “House Rules” house show initiative — something he was reportedly unhappy about. But at least Tony Khan sent his friend Eddie Kingston as a make good. Right?

About that...

Unfortunately Eddie Kingston has tested positive for Covid and is currently isolated, as a result he can no longer appear at OTT #Wolverhampton #Dublin & #Belfast

However

Man Like Dereiss NJPWs Gabriel Kidd in Wolverhampton

Davey Richards Big Damo in Dublin

Belfast TBC https://t.co/tEwRm0sOEG — OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) March 17, 2023

Kingston hasn’t commented. In fact, he’s deleted/deactivated his entire Twitter for some reason. Regardless, we wish him a speedy recovery. He’s currently appearing on ROH’s streaming show via episodes that were taped last month. Eddie’s last appearance was in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on the Mar. 1 Dynamite.

And Scrappermania 7 still has a full line-up for the weekend, which includes an AEW star in night one main eventer PAC. You can check that out in our weekly indie round-up, Claire Elizabeth’s “Sermon on the Mat”, here.