Game Changer Wrestler established the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame last year. In a ceremony that was tied to GCW’s debut at Manhattan’s Hammerstein Ballroom, Tracy Smothers, Ruckus, Homicide, Jerry Lynn, Dave Prazak & LuFisto were inducted into the inaugural class.

For 2023, the promotion is moving the festivities to WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony will be part of GCW’s “The Collective” event, and they’re working with WrestleCon to induct their second class at the Biltmore Hotel on Sun., April 2.

Earlier tonight (Feb. 8), they announced the first member of this class. He (and his long-time friend who will do the honors of inducting him) both have ties to Southern California, and you certainly can’t argue with his independent wrestling bonafides.

*Indie HoF Update*



Inductee #1

CHRISTOPHER DANIELS



To be Inducted by:

FRANKIE KAZARIAN



The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame welcomes The Class of 2023!



Sun 4/2 - Noon

The Millenium Biltmore

(Live from the site of @Wrestlecon)



Ticket Info ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CNi3LLlzTM — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 9, 2023

Christopher Daniels started wrestling on the midwest indies in the 1990s, and was in the main event of Ring of Honor’s first show in 2002. He’s probably best known for his lengthy TNA/Impact run, or as a member of AEW’s team since that company’s inception. But the Fallen Angel is indie wrestling through and through.

We’ll see who joins CD in the class of 2023. If you can’t be there live, the ceremony will stream on Fite at 3pm ET on April 2.