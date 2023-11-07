Jon Moxley & Paul Walter Hauser added to Ronda Rousey’s next indie show

Nov. 16’s Wrestling Revolver Unreal already had our curiosity. The show out of Los Angeles will feature Ronda Rousey’s second-ever pro wrestling match outside of WWE. It should be a good one too, with Rousey teaming with her friend & training partner Marina Shafir against Ring of Honor Women’s champion Athena & her “Minion” Billie Starkz.

This week, Wrestling Revolver owner/booker Sami Callihan may have grabbed our attention with a pair of additions to the card.

First, Revolver announced the debut match for acclaimed actor and wrestling superfan Paul Walter Hauser for Unreal...

Now, Calllihan’s set himself up for a Switchblade Conspiracy reunion with his old partner Jon Moxley. They’ll be taking on a pair of Sami’s old Impact co-workers, former Tag champs The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz):

And as that X post points out, the cherry on top of this pro wrestling sundae is that whatever profit Unreal turns at the gate goes to benefit people impacted by the recent wildfires in Hawaii.

