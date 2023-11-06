Sarray signs with a U.S. promotion, but it’s not WWE

There have been rumors recently that joshi wrestler Sareee was considering returning to the United States. The most recent one even said WWE was looking to re-sign the 27 year old from Tokyo, who had a run in NXT as Sarray from 2020 until earlier this year.
At the time of her departure from WWE, the company didn’t have any plans for Sareee. There was also understandable talk she wasn’t thrilled with the creative she’d been given during her time in WWE’s developmental/third brand. So a reunion would have been surprising... and won’t be happening, at least not for the next several years.
Instead she’s headed to Sukeban, the anime-infused joshi promotion which launched with a sold out September show in New York City. Sareee will join the Cherry Bomb Girls faction (Sukeban’s name comes from the word for Japanese “girl gang” culture, and its storytelling matches the name).
The press release announcing her signing also reveals that she’ll debut at Sukeban’s second event next month in Miami, and details the match:
Sukeban Signs Sareee to Multi-Year Contract
Regarded among the most talented wrestlers in the world, Sareee joins the star-studded Sukeban roster
Sareee will make her Sukeban debut at the company’s second event in Miami this December after choosing to join the Cherry Bomb Girls stable
New York, NY (November 6, 2023) – Sukeban, a Japanese female wrestling league, today announced that it has signed Sareee to a multi-year contract, with the world-class performer set to debut at Sukeban’s second event, which will take place next month in Miami. Sareee today announced that she has chosen to join her longtime friends in Sukeban’s Cherry Bomb Girls stable.
In her Sukeban debut match, Sareee will take part in a Special Attraction Four Way Match pitting one member from each of Sukeban’s four stables. The match will see Sareee (Cherry Bomb Girls) take on Countess Saori (Dangerous Liaisons), Atomic Banshee (Vandals), and Babyface (Harajuku Stars), with one fall to a finish.
Joining Sukeban’s roster marks the return to the United States for Sareee, a former WWE performer who is widely regarded as one of the most talented and underutilized pro-wrestlers in the world.
Sareee epitomizes the spirit of All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling, serving as a link to the glory days of Joshi pro-wrestling.
The announced card for Sukeban’s Miami event so far includes:
Sukeban World Championship Match
Ichigo Sayaka vs. Commander Nakajima
Special Attraction Four Way Match
Sareee vs. Countess Saori vs. Atomic Banshee vs. Babyface
Sukeban will release more details about the upcoming Miami event in the coming days.
For more information, visit sukeban.com and follow Sukeban on Instagram, TikTok, and X at @sukeban_world.
