Sarray signs with a U.S. promotion, but it’s not WWE

There have been rumors recently that joshi wrestler Sareee was considering returning to the United States. The most recent one even said WWE was looking to re-sign the 27 year old from Tokyo, who had a run in NXT as Sarray from 2020 until earlier this year.

At the time of her departure from WWE, the company didn’t have any plans for Sareee. There was also understandable talk she wasn’t thrilled with the creative she’d been given during her time in WWE’s developmental/third brand. So a reunion would have been surprising... and won’t be happening, at least not for the next several years.

Instead she’s headed to Sukeban, the anime-infused joshi promotion which launched with a sold out September show in New York City. Sareee will join the Cherry Bomb Girls faction (Sukeban’s name comes from the word for Japanese “girl gang” culture, and its storytelling matches the name).

The press release announcing her signing also reveals that she’ll debut at Sukeban’s second event next month in Miami, and details the match: