Wrestling Revolver Unreal, the Nov. 16 show from Sami Callihan’s promotion that raised money for Hawaiian wildfire relief, featured a lot more than just an AEW Full Gear angle.

Among other things, it also had Ronda Rousey’s second ever pro wrestling match outside of WWE. Rousey teamed with Marina Shafir to take on Ring of Honor Women’s champion Athena & her minion-in-training Billie Starkz.

Ronda didn’t take it easy and let her fellow MMA Horsewoman do all the work. Athena ducked Rousey at first, but they mixed it up the next time she tagged in. That sequence saw Ronda hit Athena with a big suplex — and take a German from Starkz that sent her head-first into the mat.

Later, when it looked like the UFC legend was about to get Starkz in an armbar, Athena hit her with her title belt to bring the match to a close. Seems like a disqualification win for Rousey & Shafir to me, but it was officially ruled a no contest.

The WWE Women’s Triple Crown champ then got on the mic and thanked the fans to close the show.

Elsewhere on the Unreal card, actor & wrestling superfan Paul Walter Hauser made his in-ring debut after several non-wrestling appearances over the years.

Cobra Kai’s Stingray beat Matthew Palmer with a One Inch Punch, but not before repping the show by hitting a crane kick.

Jon Moxley joined Callihan for a Switchblade Conspiracy reunion in the co-main event. They took on and defeated former Impact Tag champs The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz).

Here are all the results from Unreal:

• Gringo Loco def. Rey Horus • Jacob Fatu def. Masha Slamovich • Paul Walter Hauser def. Matthew Palmer • Jake Crist retained his Wrestling Revolver World championship in a Scramble Match with Rocky Romero, Chris Bey, Alan Angels, Sonico and Damian Chambers • Steve Maclin def. Jake Something, 1 Called Manders and Slice Boogie in Hoss 4 Corner Mayhem • Mike Bailey def. Bryan Keith • The Switchblades (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) def. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) • Athena & Billie Starkz vs. Marina Shafir & Ronda Rousey ended in a no contest

You can still order Unreal on Fite (or watch with your Fite+ subscription) here.