Ryback’s alleged stalker arrested

Ryback was recently the victim of death threats and harassment. Thankfully, an arrest was made before any harm could befall the Big Guy.

Ryback posted an update to the ongoing case. Brandon Chase Salehinesab was arrested as the alleged perpetrator and charged with aggravated stalking.

Brandon Chase Salehinesab has been officially charged with aggravated stalking and awaits hearing for bail in Las Vegas this Thursday. Thank you for all the love and support as this officially starts — RYBACK (@Ryback) October 3, 2023

Ryback added that Salehinesab was issued a Stay Away Order, and bond was set at $50,000.

Brandon Chase Salehinesab appeared in court today and has been issued a Stay Away Order. The preliminary hearing will be issued shortly in which I will testify and all the hard evidence will be presented. We are dealing with someone who is beyond being rehabilitated and needs to… — RYBACK (@Ryback) October 5, 2023

Brandon Chase Salehinesab appeared in court today and has been issued a Stay Away Order. The preliminary hearing will be issued shortly in which I will testify and all the hard evidence will be presented. We are dealing with someone who is beyond being rehabilitated and needs to be put away for as long as possible. His attorney tried arguing my size as their defense and that I am responsible for his threats and actions. Let’s put this POS away for good! #Hungry

Ryback continued with more information.

January 18th is the return date for Preliminary Hearing for Brandon Chase Salehinesab . He is charged with Aggravated Stalking. His bond was set at $50,000 and bail posted at 15%.

Prior to this escalation of disturbing activity, Ryback mentioned that he is almost ready to return to professional wrestling. He has been out of action rehabilitating shoulder and back injuries to avoid disc fusion and shoulder replacement surgeries. Once fully healthy, it will be time to feed the Big Guy more.