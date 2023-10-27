Ronda Rousey made a surprise return to the ring at an indie show

It looked like Ronda Rousey’s time as a pro wrestler might be over after her critically panned match with Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam. But it seems it was just her WWE career that likely ended.

Rousey joined her friend Marina Shafir for an impromptu tag match against Taya Valkyrie & Brian Kendrick at Lucha VaVoom’s show in Los Angeles last night (Oct. 27). The MMA Horsewomen won after approximately five minutes when Kendrick tapped out to Ronda’s ankle lock.

The UFC Hall of Famer shared the full match on her various online outlets — you can see the YouTube version above. In the caption of an Instagram post with the same video, Rousey took what could be interpreted as her latest shot at her old bosses at WWE:

@luchavavoom was honestly the best Lucha/burlesque hybrid show I’ve ever had the pleasure of jumping into unannounced. Anyone who doubted me and @marinashafir could make magic in a ring is an idiot - thank you @thetayavalkyrie and @mr.briankendrick for being down to get down with us ❤️

Shafir, who’s now signed to AEW/Ring of Honor but is as active on the independents as she is in those companies, was released by WWE in 2021. Despite teases and — at least initially — some interest from fans for a feud between the two groups calling themselves the Four Horsewomen when they were all under contract to WWE, the only member of the MMA version Ronda ever worked with in the company was Baszler.

Will we see more of the Rousey/Shafir team going forward? Ronda does have a new memoir coming out in April of next year...