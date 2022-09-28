Matt Cardona stars in professional wrestling musical

Matt Cardona is always ready to take on a challenge. His latest endeavor combined the worlds of professional wrestling and musical theatre. Cardona starred in The Last Match, which debuted Monday (Sept. 26.) at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ.

I’m Awesome. I’m Fantastic. I’m Everything That You Want To Be!



I’m still on a high after yesterday’s @TLMMUSICAL shows!



Thanks to @ttdwrestling, @gwrestlewear, @Highspots, and CB Designs for my Alexander Swagger look!



Download the album now!!! pic.twitter.com/9o2dprpSpL — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 27, 2022

Cardona played the villainous Alexander Swagger. The lead heroes were played by Ramin Karimloo as Ben Vengeance and Amber Ardolino as “The Fabulous” Miss Jenny. Jeremiah James was director, producer, and writer. Afa Anoa’i Jr. and Bull James choreographed the wrestling scenes. Mickie James, Brutus Beefcake, Tito Santana, Bushwacker Luke, and Demolition also had a hand as producers.

The show’s plot is described as:

Ben Vengeance has been professional wrestling’s biggest star for years, and tonight is his last match. With the weight of his legacy, the future of the organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife Jenny (a wrestling star in her own right) all on his shoulders, the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset. The Last Match, just like the world of pro-wrestling, is chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling. This isn’t your grandma’s musical - unless your grandma is a total bad ass.

We already know Cardona can wrestle. The big question is his singing ability. Check out a clip of Cardona crooning a rock song.

The Last Match does not currently have any future events listed, but it appears that new dates are coming soon. The music is available for your listening pleasure.

Is this a show you would like to see live?