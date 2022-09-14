 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tag team dream match pulled from indie show after AEW/ROH ‘consultation’

By Sean Rueter
The Lucha Bros were scheduled to face The Briscoes on Warrior Wrestling’s Sun., Oct.2 show in Chicago Heights, Illinois. At least they were until a “consultation” with Tony Khan and/or officials at AEW and ROH, where Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M and Jay & Mark Briscoe are signed.

Presumably because a first time battle between these sets of brothers is a potentially big money match for one of those TK-owned promotions, Lucha Bros and Dem Boys will still appear on Warrior Wrestling 25 — just not wrestling each other. AEW is also sending Eddie Kingston to the show as a “make good”.

Fenix & Penta will now take on Brian Cage & Gringo Loco. The Briscoes will take on The Rascalz (Myron Reed & Zachary Wentz). Kingston gets MLW hoss Calvin Tankman.

If we see Briscoes/Lucha Bros down the road, it will probably be on a Ring of Honor card. That’s where TK signed Jay & Mark after Warner Bros Discovery reportedly balked at having them on AEW television due to bigoted statements they’ve made, and apologized for, in the past.

