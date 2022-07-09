The Hootie-narrated Ric Flair documentary you’ve always dreamed of is on the way

We still don’t know what the titular bout will be, but other than that, the full court press for Ric Flair’s Last Match continues. The latest addition to the line-up is a three part documentary series that “gives viewers unprecedented access to the 16-time World Heavyweight Champion and global icon as he gears up to walk the aisle one final time.”

The first weekly installment premieres on RicFlairsLastMatch.com at 6:05pm Eastern this upcoming Monday (July 11). Episodes will then be available on Fite the following Wednesday.

Narrating the whole thing will be Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker of Hootie & The Blowfish fame (Rucker has had an impressive career as a solo country artist, but he’ll always be Hootie to this 90s guy). Rucker’s friendship with the Nature Boy — and the entrance robe he paid A LOT of money for at a charity auction (see above) — were covered on an episode of WWE’s Most Want Treasures on A & E last year.

While you figure out if you’re interested in checking this documentary series out, here’s an updated card for Ric Flair’s Last Match: