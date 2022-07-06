Mojo Rawley with the best possible response to the WES fiasco

Wrestling Entertainment Series cancelled their debut show today (July 6), with a statement that will make it very hard for the promotion started by former WWE tag team AOP to get wrestlers or fans to ever give them another shot.

With talent firing back at WES’ finger pointing, and questions about whether wrestlers were really “paid in full” & how customers will get refunds still lingering, Dean “Mojo Rawley” Muhtadi took a different path. The Hype Man is taking his cancelled booking as a chance to see England, but not before he does something to make things right for disappointed fans and disgruntled wrestlers both:

Unfortunate to see the cancelation of WES. I was very excited to step back in the ring, and HYPED to battle with Damo. I really feel for all the fans who had interest in the talent on this show. To anyone that bought a ticket, I will be doing a free meet and greet this Sunday so we can all have a great time regardless and STAY HYPED. For those that didn’t buy a ticket to WES and come to the M&G, 100% of that money will go to pay the UK local talent that were supposed to be on the show as I have learned they have not yet been paid. More info to come on that. Until then, I guess a week long vacation in England with my beautiful fiancee isn’t the worst thing ever!

That’s a great response from a good dude.