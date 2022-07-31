Ric Flair’s Last Match live results

Woo! The Rolex wearing, diamond ring wearing, kiss stealing, wheeling dealing, limousine riding, jet flying son of a gun is back for one last match. Ric Flair will step into the ring to headline the Ric Flair’s Last Match event from Nashville, TN on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Flair teams with Andrade to fight the duo of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The show also features talent from around the world for a stacked card of unique matchups. Gold will be on the line when Josh Alexander defends the Impact World Championship against former MLW heavyweight champ Jacob Fatu. Jordynne Grace defends the Impact Knockouts Championship against familiar faces in foe Deonna Purrazzo and friend Rachael Ellering.

Pre-show

Tony Schiavone and David Crockett welcomed us to the broadcast to tunes of a snazzy disco funk tune. The Spanish announce team consisted of Hugo Savinovich and Carlos Cabrera. Ian Riccaboni joined for English commentary for the opening bout.

NJPW Young Lions Match: Ren Narita defeated Yuya Uemura. Japanese arm drags, Greco-Roman wrestling, and chops started the contest. Near pinfalls were a bulldog from Uemura and a bridging German suplex from Narita. Both men exchanged blows in the center of the ring. Uemura had the upper hand for an enziguri, but then he ran the ropes right into a bridging belly-to-belly suplex from Narita for the 1, 2, 3.

Schiavone hyped a promo from Ric Flair, however, Jay Lethal came out on stage instead. Lethal did his Flair impression delivering classic Flairisms. Lethal turned serious. He will embarrass Flair and beat him within an inch of his life. The fault lies with the fans for supporting an egomaniac.

Cut to a hype video of Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, and Lethal cruising on a motorboat. Lethal complimented Andrade’s ability, then he said Ric and Charlotte Flair both wish Charlotte had married Lethal instead of Andrade.

Dave Prazak from GCW joined the commentary booth.

Frank the Clown stole the microphone and stormed the ring to insult Flair. Jacob Fatu came in to shut him up. Frank backed away down the aisle into Mick Foley. After a handshake, Foley escorted Frank back into ring. Fatu pounced for a superkick and running hip check in the corner to leave Frank laying.

Dixie Carter, Nick Aldis, JBL, Trish Stratus, Kurt Angle, and Cody Rhodes sent well wishes for Flair.

Bunkhouse Battle Royal won by Mance Warner. Nick Gage crashed the match locking eyes with Bully Ray. A bunch of GCW wrestlers invaded the battle royal. Down the stretch, Bully Ray went on a run tossing out GCW crew.

The final four came down to Bully, James Storm, Mance Warner, and Joey Janela. Storm and Janela both skinned the cat. Storm clocked Janela with a superkick. Warner came over to dump Storm. Bully picked up Janela for an elimination. Bully punched Warner down to the mat then exited to get a table. Bully powerbombed Warner through the table inside the ring. Bully had Warner ready for an elimination, but Ole Mancer do-si-doed to reverse position and toss Bully for victory. GCW flooded the ring to celebrate. Warner was awarded a bronze boot and gold belt buckle. He drank beer out of the boot. Bully showed respect by pouring beer in Warner’s mouth.

Bunkhouse Battle Royal unofficial order of elimination:

1. Kal Herro by James Storm

2. Big Damo dumped by a group

3. Crimson by Second Gear Crew

4. Gringo Loco by Komander

5. Komander self-elimination running the top rope for a shooting star press to the floor

6. Some dude by Wolfie D

7. Wolfie D by Joey Janela

8. Sinn Bodhi by Joey Janela

9. Crowbar by Effy

10. Effy by Bully Ray

11. Mathew Justice by Bully Ray

12. Manders by Bully Ray

13. Jordan Oliver by Bully Ray

14. Rickey Shane Page by Bully Ray

15. Blake Christian by Bully Ray

16. James Storm by Mance Warner

17. Joey Janela by Bully Ray

18. Bully Ray by Mance Warner

Winner: Mance Warner

Sting had a message for Flair. He was grateful for Flair putting him on the map. Without Flair’s guidance, Sting never would have made it as far as he did in this business. Stinger relived a Flair memory shouting woos. For the match tonight, tear it up and be Ric Flair.

Jim Ross put over Flair as the greatest professional wrestler he’s ever seen. Business is about to pick up.

Cody Rhodes wondered if this would be Flair’s last match. Flair is the man and can do whatever he wants, even coming to Raw to put Cody in a figure-four. Cody said that Dusty Rhodes was proud to be Flair’s greatest opponent. Dusty considered Flair the GOAT.

Foley live on mic. He jumped at opportunity to watch the show live from the second row.

Nick Aldis spoke about Flair’s impact on his livelihood. Flair made the NWA world title prestigious. Aldis has worked so hard to restore the NWA legacy, but he could only do that due to Flair’s prior work. Walk that aisle and show the world why there will never be another Ric Flair.

PPV

Bob Cottle opened the PPV portion welcoming us to another outstanding wrestling event brought to you by Jim Crockett Promotions.

Scott D’Amore joined commentary.

Tag Team Dream Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards). The Wolves leaned heel utilizing dirty tactics. They were close to victory when Edwards hit a backpack stunner on Sabin then Richards flew in for a double stomp. Shelley shoved Edwards into the pile to break the pin. MCMG rallied with a cutter to Edwards. Rapid teamwork offense took out Richards. MCMG finished Edwards on a Skull and Bones neckbreaker diving splash combo.

