Ric Flair’s Last Match preview and line up, with talent from AEW, Impact, MLW, AAA, NJPW, & more!

Ric Flair is lacing up the boots to style and profile one last time. The Nature Boy is returning to the ring for a special bout at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event from Nashville, TN on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Flair is the headliner, but the card is stacked from top to bottom with talent from AEW, Impact, MLW, AAA, NJPW, and more.

Flair will be teaming up with Andrade to duke it out with Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The setup for the story was Lethal helping train Flair for the occasion. When Lethal requested a spot on the card, Flair declined. That set the seeds for bad blood. After a press conference, Lethal confronted Flair in the parking lot about the disrespect of not booking him. Flair was feeling a bit cocky and loose in the lips, so Lethal punched him in the bread basket. Jarrett was on the scene trying to stop Lethal and help Flair. The Nature Boy mouthed off to Jarrett too, so Double J slapped him and landed punches of his own. Flair was left a bloody mess. The tag match was made with Flair bringing in family to watch his back. Andrade, husband of Charlotte Flair, stepped up to help his father-in-law.

One Thing Is For Certain... I Will Kick @RealJeffJarrett & @TheLethalJay’s A** This Weekend. They Will Pay For What They Did. I’m More Motivated Than Ever Before! Naitch Will Be Kicking A** & Taking Names In Nashville! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents#FlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/ZLPTotq9Fa — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 28, 2022

The full card for Ric Flair’s Last match includes:

Put on your freshest outfit for the show, much like the Briscoes did in this promo as preparation for honoring Flair.

Ric Flair’s Last Match is available through Fite TV (here) and kicks off at 7 pm ET.

Which matches are you looking forward to the most?