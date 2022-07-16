Lio Rush shows up in GCW, Nyla Rose’s got jokes about it

At Game Changer Wrestling’s No Signal in the Hills 2 show last night July 15) in Los Angeles, Lio Rush made one of his first appearances in months. He last worked Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles in January, where he suffered a shoulder injury.

The former WWE and AEW talent showed up while Blake Christian was wrestling Starboy Charlie. He teased a confrontation with his old rival Christian, before joining the commentary team to talk about their history (they most recently faced off at GCW’s Jan. 23 Hammerstein Ballroom show, The WRLD on GCW).

After Christian picked up the victory, Rush praised him as being ready for his shot at GCW champ Jon Moxley. That match happens at July 29’s The People vs. GCW, which is part of Starrcast V in Nashville during SummerSlam weekend.

It wasn’t clear what’s next for Rush in GCW, but his old AEW co-worker Nyla Rose had a guess...

Context.

Rush is far from the only wrestler who’s unretired. Hell, Ric Flair is about to put on a whole PPV about his “Last Match” 14 years after Shawn Michaels “retired” him at WrestleMania 24. But the set-up was there, so Rose took the shot.

We’re glad Lio’s back, and Nyla’s one of the few reasons we’re glad Twitter exists.