Booker T’s return to the ring gives us hope for a dream match against FTR

57 year old two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T made his return to the ring on Saturday night (July 9).

It’s something he’s done from time to time since his last WWE match in 2012. Usually it’s with his Houston-based Reality of Wrestling promotion. Book & his Hall of Fame brother Stevie Ray teased a feud with FTR earlier this year (and have engaged in banter with Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler going back to when they were still The Revival’s Dash & Dawson), but we’re still waiting on that.

For now, Booker was again back in an ROW ring. He teamed with Mysterious Q, Brian Keith, Blake Cortez & Gaspar Hernandez for a ten-man against a team led by his Hall of Fame wife and ROW co-founder, Sharmell. The Queen’s team at Summer of Champions VIII featured Gino Medina, Stephen Wolf, Will Elroy, Edge Stone & Ryan Davidson.

The man is in fantastic shape...

... and he can still bring the heat...

Booker T laying the Raw Smack down. pic.twitter.com/tXcMAXrA8k — Beelz (Beelzebub) (@SirFesterB) July 10, 2022

... Something fans noticed about his choice of ring gear — the tights he used were a throwback to his WCW where, among other things, he wore them while teaming with Steve in Harlem Heat...

So how about that Hall of Famers vs. Top Guys showdown?

If they stop running. — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) July 10, 2022

Anybody want to join me in a celebratory Spinaroonie if this one finally happens?