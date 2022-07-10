John Morrison picks up Australian last name; Taya Valkyrie wins 5th championship

The Mayor and Mayoress of Slamtown are making news and making moves in Australia. John Morrison picked up a new last name and Taya Valkyrie won her fifth championship.

The trip to Australia for Johnny and Taya took over 30 hours, but it was well worth the trouble to wrestle for World Series Wrestling.

John Morrison has a habit of changing his last name more often than his underwear when wrestling around the world. In Mexico for AAA, Morrison became Johnny Superstar then Johnny Caballero. He was even recruited for one night to be Johnny Hardy as a replacement for Jeff Hardy. Johnny debuted in AEW as Johnny Elite. When wrestling for GCW, his name was Johnny Game Changer. Visiting Australia called for another name change. Take a wild guess what Johnny was dubbed.

Introducing Johnny Down Under. He also won the WSW World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Joey Janela. It was reported that Johnny entered to the song, “Down Under,” by Men at Work.

There is no mention yet if Johnny will be joining the Thunder Down Under exotic dance troupe.

Taya Valkyrie is on a championship run for the ages. She currently holds the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship, one half of the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Rosemary, and the XPW Women’s Championship. Her voyage to Australia paid dividends in gold when Taya conquered Chelsea Green and Tenille Dashwood to win the WSW Women’s Championship.

That win makes Taya a champ champ champ champ champ or quintuple champ.

The World Series Wrestling shows are available for viewing through Fite TV.

Where does Johnny Down Under rank on the list of your favorite Johnny names? Which championship would you like to see Taya compete for next?