GCW match stopped after stabbing spot results in stab wound

Deathmatch wrestling isn’t for everyone. But for those who enjoy it, it can be a thrilling addition to a story or show — provide it’s performed like any other match, meaning done in a way that makes the violence looks as real as possible while still ensuring everyone involved is as safe as possible.

When that’s not the case? Well, you get things like this frankly terrifying moment at Game Changer Wrestling’s Dead On Arrival show last night (June 30) in Detroit. The tweet pretty much describes what happened, and the video is not for the faint of heart.

TW: Blood/Violence



Slade broke a tube, gave half to Hoodfoot, and then proceeded to stab him in the arm and severely hurt him (ending the match early)



This is severely unsafe. Don’t use broken tubes and def don’t stab with them wtf.



#GCWDOA pic.twitter.com/gsdA3YKHJr — ⠠⠊⠁⠍⠠⠠⠎⠛⠁⠠⠄〔≡_≡〕 (@yosoySGA) July 1, 2022

Hopefully Hoodfoot is okay (GCW owner Brett Lauderdale reports that he is). It’s hard to imagine what outcome he and Slade were expecting when they decided to stab each other in the arm with broken glass, though.

Sometimes you get dumb ideas that work out.... Yea this wasn't that.



I appreciate all the love and messages I'm gonna bounce back soon — HF (@HoodFoot418) July 1, 2022

It’s also hard to defend GCW from criticism when this is the second instance of a dangerous -for-the-sake-of-being-dangerous spot we’ve seen from them in the last couple months. It feels like they’re playing with fire (pun semi-intended), and one of these stories is going to end with more than scorn from the Jim Cornettes of the world.

Get well soon, HF. And don’t ever do that again.