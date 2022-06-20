Ric Flair’s Last Match moving to a much bigger venue

On little more than the promise of seeing the 73 year old legend wrestling one “last time”, Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match was a quick sellout. The Sun., July 31 show set for Sun., July 31 in Nashville as part of Conrad Thompson’s Starrcade convention, happening while WWE is in town for SummerSlam.

The venue the Nature Boy sold old was a pretty small one, though. An official number wasn’t announced, but Nashville Fairgrounds Arena looked to hold a few thousand people — max.

So, sensing there’s more money to be made, Thompson and Flair are doing what anyone who wants to make money would do. They’re moving the show to a much larger venue.

Sports Illustrated had the scoop. Ric Flair’s Last Match will now be held in the 9,000 seat Nashville Municipal Auditorium, which the site says “nearly triples the [capacity of the] Fairgrounds.”

Naitch and David Crockett also shared the news on social media, reminding us that Nashville Municipal Auditorium was the site of the final match in Flair’s legendary trilogy with Ricky Steamboat in 1989.

My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents pic.twitter.com/9xdCuRuNT4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 20, 2022

Steamboat said he turned down an offer to be a part of Ric Flair’s Last Match, so the entire card remains a mystery. Last we heard, FTR and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express were still rumored to be part of a six-man main event with Flair.

All tickets sold for the Fairgrounds will be good at the Municipal Auditorium. New seats go on sale this Friday (June 24) at noon ET.