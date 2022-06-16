Zac Efron is starring in a pro wrestling movie

Earlier today, Deadline broke the news that actor Zac Efron is starring in a movie about the legendary Von Erich family of pro wrestlers:

“...he is set to star in A24’s The Iron Claw, the latest drama from writer-director Sean Durkin. A24 is set to finance and produce the pic with Durkin writing and directing. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger and Harrison Huffman. The film was developed by House Productions, with the support of Access Entertainment, and BBC Films. Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

My understanding is that Efron is best known for acting roles where he draws penises on foreheads. But I guess he might be okay in a pro wrestling flick too.

Do you plan to check out The Iron Claw when it is released, Cagesiders?