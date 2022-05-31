AOP’s new promotion postpones its first show

The launch of a new wrestling promotion is always a tricky business. A former WWE tag team with no known experience doing it short notice for a 10,000 seat arena and a global streaming audience? That always sounded far-fetched, even before we saw the card.

Now we know it was a stretch, at least the short notice part.

Former Authors of Pain Gzim “Rezar” Selmani and Sunny “Akam” Dhinsa’s Wrestling Entertainment Series announced via tweet they’re pushing their debut event at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England back from this Saturday to July 9.

“Unfortunately we have to postpone our first event. Wrestling Entertainment Series will now debut on July 9th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. For any questions about your tickets contact @nottinghamarena”

Selmani is quoted in a follow-up press release with a more detailed explanation:

We have all worked extremely hard on this event, however, things have not been going our way for us. Originally, the first event was set to take place in the UAE, but due to the sad & untimely passing of Sheikh Khalifa, we decided out of respect to change the event to Nottingham. It was a huge undertaking to move the event to a completely different continent on three weeks’ notice. Unfortunately, with the Queen’s jubilee celebrations and the impact that is having on the events sector in the UK, and with just three weeks to prepare, it proved to be an impossible task.

It already looks they’ll need to find Chelsea Green a new partner for the WES Women’s title match...

This entire process has been frustrating, to say the least.



I WILL NOT be making it for the “postponed” July date.



I hope to return to the UK under better circumstances soon ❤️ — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 31, 2022

We’ll see what the card looks like by next month.