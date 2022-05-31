Matt Cardona claims he suffered a torn bicep injury

Matt Cardona is always ready, but he might not always be available. That could be the case for the next few months.

Cardona claimed to suffer a torn bicep injury that will require surgery.

Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates. — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 31, 2022

I use the word claimed, because the Cardona family can never be trusted. It wasn’t too long ago that Chelsea Green faked an arm injury using a phony cast.

Cardona’s injury does appear to be legit though, as evidenced by his reaction in a clip wrestling Blake Christian at a GCW event on Saturday, May 28.

WARNING! VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED! GRAPHIC VIDEO!



Video of the unsafe worker @_BlakeChristian shooting on me and legitimately injuring me last night at @GCWrestling_. pic.twitter.com/TzNFInNrJA — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022

Cardona still managed to win with one arm. He used his injured limb for a low blow and roll-up. What a stud.

Cardona has a date to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at the Alwayz Ready PPV on June 11. The NWA has not addressed the situation yet, as of this writing.

That injury wasn’t the only bad news for Cardona. He also lost the Impact Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann at a Pro Wrestling Revolver show earlier in the same day. Impact officially acknowledged the title change, however, Cardona walked out with the title.

Last Night in Vegas…I walked in as the @impactwrestling Digital Media WORLD Champ and I walked out with the Championship too! @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/aNVlh1TWer — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022

Impact has been quiet on details. Good news is that the match will be available for viewing this week.

That was a rough weekend for Cardona. He is on the run of his career collecting championships and becoming the deathmatch king. Here’s to hoping for a healthy recovery. The professional wrestling world needs him.

Woo, woo, woo, you know it.