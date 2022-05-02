Sports entertainer wins Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s top prize

Back in March, while pledging his allegiance to Chris Jericho and the Jericho Appreciation Society, Daniel Garcia told us that he’s not a pro wrestler — he’s a sports entertainer.

Is that why he just won Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s World title? Eh... Garcia was doing pretty well for himself in the beloved Southern California independent back when he was still a pro wrestler. He won their Battle of Los Angeles tournament just a few months ago. But he used a few things Jericho would probably tell us he invented en route to pinning Bandido at Delivering The Goods in Los Angeles’ Globe Theater last night (Sun., May 1), namely a low blow and some spinning forearms. He ended the luchador’s pandemic-extended two-plus year reign with a Sharpshooter.

Daniel Garcia hit Bandido w/ low blow, 2 Spinning forearms & then won the #PWG title by submission w/ sharpshooter. #Deliveringthegoods #wrestling pic.twitter.com/cQTbEhzrei — TARO (@loknloll) May 2, 2022

Afterwards, Garcia challenged DDT’s Konosuke Takeshita, who is on a tour of the United States — including AEW.

Here are the rest of the results from Delivering The Goods, which also saw the return to action of the ROH World champ, courtesy of Wrestling Observer:

Jack Cartwheel def. Shane Haste Aussie Open (Kyle Davis & Kyle Fletcher) def. World Class Wrecking Crew (Royce Issacs & Jorel Nelson). Post-match, Aussie Open challenged PWG World Tag Team champs Malakai Black & Brody King. Jonathan Gresham def. Kevin Blackwood Konosuke Takeshita def. Aramis Taurus def. Blake Christian Biff Busick def. Speedball Mike Bailey. Busick came to the ring wearing a Super Dragon mask and billed as the PWG founder. After the match, Busick insulted Dragon and said that he wanted a shot at the PWG championship. Daniel Garcia def. Bandido (c) to win the PWG title

Keep a good thought for Mark Briscoe and his family. The Briscoes were scheduled to work this show and a GCW show last weekend, but pulled out due to complications with Mark’s wife’s pregnancy.

Dem Boys were replaced by WCWC on Delivering The Goods.