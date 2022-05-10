Nash Carter’s first post-WWE booking announced

WWE released Nash Carter last month, just days after he and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Team championship for the second time. Carter’s firing came after his estranged wife Kimber Lee publicly accused him of abuse, with the final straw for WWE being her tweeting a photograph of Carter posing as Adolf Hitler giving a Nazi salute.

His MSK tag partner is in the midst of another “finding himself” storyline on Tuesday nights, but the future is much more in doubt for Wes Lee’s teammate. The cloud under which Carter, whose real name is Zachary Green, left WWE could end a career. However, he did have supporters throughout the split with Kimber Lee, including many who disputed her claims and argued the photograph was taken in jest several years ago. And they’ve stuck with him after his release.

A positive sign for those pulling for Green to get a second chance — he already has his first post-WWE booking, for deathmatch indie No Peace Underground. Returning to the name he used while in Impact & elsewhere prior to signing with WWE, Zachary Wentz, the 28 year old has been announced for May 21’s Circle 6 show in Orlando.

Whether it leads to more will likely depend on the reaction to this booking.