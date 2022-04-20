Killer Kross & Scarlett eloped on a glacier

Well, that’s one way to make sure none of the usual wrestling wedding shenanigans befall your wedding...

Killer Kross (real name Kevin Kesar) & Scarlett Bordeaux (Elizabeth Chihaia) have been an item for a while now, and have been working together for much of their relationship — including their 2020-2021 run as Karrion Kross & Scarlett in WWE NXT. They announced their engagement last September. They were released by WWE in November, and have been working the independent scene for the last several months.

Including a date after their cool ceremony (probably this one). Kross revealed as much in his tweet about the happy news:

Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopped on a helicopter and flew to a glacier for a very private ceremony (then wrestled the next day, naturally).

A caption under the YouTube video of the ceremony (embedded above) reads:

We initially weren’t going to share this footage but after further discussing it; we’d actually like to do so and say thank you so much for all the support we get from you all. Whether you’re a fan, friend or family- you have all participated in bringing joy into our lives. Sincerely, Kevin & Elizabeth

Congrats!