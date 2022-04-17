Briscoes keep grinding after losing ROH & GCW championships

Even though the Briscoes recently lost the ROH tag titles and the GCW tag titles, the hustle doesn’t stop. They still have one more set of belts to defend and future dates in GCW and Impact. Dem Boyz are back on the grind.

The Briscoes hyped the defense of the HOG tag team champion with baseball analogies and a cookie snack for Mark.

The champs successfully retained against TJP & Jeff Cobb at the House of Glory show on April 15.

The grind doesn’t stop there. The Briscoes are booked to get revenge on the Second Gear Crew after they scrambled Mark’s brains. Mance Warner and Matthew Justice are the opponents for April 23.

*DETROIT UPDATE*



Just Signed:



*HIGH INCIDENT*



BRISCOES

vs

SGC



Plus:

Suzuki v 2Cold

Bandido v Janela

JWM v Hoodfoot

Shelley v Wayne

Dickinson v ACH

Bussy v ASF/Gringo

Colon v AJ

+more



Tix:https://t.co/M6dfBpKQg9



Warch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/rqliUVppzm



Sat 4/23 - 8PM pic.twitter.com/kZ57jnFRay — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 15, 2022

On April 24, Dem Boyz will return to Impact for a TV taping. The baddest tag team in existence did not appreciate “Switchblade” Jay White and Chris Bey trifling in their loss to the Good Brothers at the Multiverse of Matches. They have to come back to Impact to play with the Bullet Club. In fact, nobody is safe. The Briscoes plan to run through Impact’s tag team division until they win gold. This promo also had Mark cleaning his teeth with a knife.

It sounds like the Briscoes will be hanging Impact at least for a short run. There are some good tag teams Jay and Mark need to wrestle if they want the Impact tag titles. Violent by Design (Eric Young, Joe Doering, & Deaner) are the current champs. A rematch with the Good Brothers could be in play or perhaps rumbling with Switchblade and Bey. The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are one of the best to ever to do it. Heath and Rhino have their eye on tag gold as well. Rich Swann and Willie Mack are too skilled to ever be counted out. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers are pals once more.

Let’s not forget Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice from the sex dungeon.

Impact’s tag division is stacked at the moment. We should be in for good times ahead watching the Briscoes handle business.

Which matches are you hoping to see with the Briscoes?