Mox goes 2-0, X-Pac wrestles hurt & Briscoes win titles at GCW Collective

Game Changer Wrestling kicked off their big WrestleMania week slate at The Collective yesterday with Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 and Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 on Thurs., Mar. 31.
Bloodsport came first, and opened with had this knockout spot from Ninja Mack on Yoya go viral
Nah this was insane #Bloodsport8 pic.twitter.com/09ZVywQX0h— PinnacleSZN ➐ (@PinnacleSZN) March 31, 2022
The standout match of the show saw Jon Moxley beat Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan) via knockout. If you thought Busick hit hard when he was in WWE, you should see him cut loose on the indies. And with Mox? Fuhgeddaboudit.
.@_starDESTROYER and @JonMoxley exchange some slaps and then Biff dumps Mox on his head with a half-and-half!#Bloodsport8 @GCWrestling_— Rob (@HeyyImRob) March 31, 2022
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/sn9JJXQsAG
Jon Moxley defeats Biff Busick by KO, what a way to go out man, what a fight!#Bloodsport8 pic.twitter.com/xRq5BoDUbM— punker #ProtectTransKids (@ratedrmessiah) March 31, 2022
The main event then featured Chris Dickinson hitting a low blow on Minoru Suzuki en route to stoppage victory.
Dickinson has just knocked out Minoru Suzuki! @DirtyDickinson #BLOODSPORT8 pic.twitter.com/6zOgRWwEEM— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) March 31, 2022
Full results from the early show:
- Masha Slamovich def. Janai Kai via submission
- Ninja Mack def. Yoya via knockout
- Royce Issacs def. Bad Dude Tito via submission
- Alex Coughlin def. SLADE via referee stoppage
- John Hennigan (aka Johnny Bloodsport) def. Simon Gotch via submission
- Marina Shafir def. Zeda Zhang via submission
- JR Kratos def. Timothy Thatcher via knockout
- Yuya Uemura def. Speedball Mike Bailey via submission
- Josh Barnett def. JONAH via submission
- Jon Moxley def. Biff Busick via knockout
- Chris Dickinson def. Minoru Suzuki via referee stoppage
A few hours later at Spring Break, the show opened with The Briscoes winning the GCW Tag titles for the second time in a Triple Threat. Mickie James made her Game Changer debut, and picked up a win over Allie Katch with a trick from her days stalking Trish Stratus...
O M G !! Now THAT'S #HardcoreCountry! @MickieJames #JJSB6 #GCW pic.twitter.com/kXiZrKngJj— (@WrestlingCovers) April 1, 2022
The payoff of Joey Janela’s betrayal of Sean Waltman was one of the standouts of this card. X-Pac lost (also low blow-assisted, damn heels), but his 20 minutes of doing stuff like this...
X-PAC OVER THE TOP ROPE! #JJSB6 @TheRealXPac @JANELABABY pic.twitter.com/LyECzE2TLL— (@wokenremastered) April 1, 2022
JESUS CHRIST! @JANELABABY DVD's X-Pac on the ring apron!#JJSB6 @GCWrestling_— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 1, 2022
▶️https://t.co/gzGbfZdXgf pic.twitter.com/smI6IUZ8zI
... is even more impressive now that we know he was doing it a torn bicep...
I tried to keep this on the down-low, but I tore my bicep in the tag match a month ago. I'm going to have surgery soon & then have a few more matches. pic.twitter.com/yKol8ySq8z— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 1, 2022
Mox was also back in action, displaying a different kind of violent tendencies while retaining his GCW World title against AJ Gray...
Ace Crusher on a Bundle but Mox eats most of it! #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/458JBINtPD— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022
This AJ Gray vs Mox match is everything I wanted #JJSB6— Matt (@DisserTatt) April 1, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Zpt1SJRyfx
The results from JJSB6P1:
- The Briscoes def. Nick Gage & SLADE and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to win the GCW Tag Team championship
- Blake Christian def. AR Fox
- Mickie James def. Allie Katch
- Nick Wayne def. Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Jack Cartwheel and Ninja Mack in a Scramble Match
- Joey Janela def. Sean Waltman
- Jon Moxley def. AJ Gray to retain the GCW World title
- John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Colon to win the GCW Ultraviolent championship
You can order replays of both shows, and a while lot more from The Collective and other ‘Mania week shows, on Fite.
Loading comments...