Mox goes 2-0, X-Pac wrestles hurt & Briscoes win titles at GCW Collective

Game Changer Wrestling kicked off their big WrestleMania week slate at The Collective yesterday with Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 and Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6, Part 1 on Thurs., Mar. 31.

Bloodsport came first, and opened with had this knockout spot from Ninja Mack on Yoya go viral

The standout match of the show saw Jon Moxley beat Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan) via knockout. If you thought Busick hit hard when he was in WWE, you should see him cut loose on the indies. And with Mox? Fuhgeddaboudit.

Jon Moxley defeats Biff Busick by KO, what a way to go out man, what a fight!#Bloodsport8 pic.twitter.com/xRq5BoDUbM — punker #ProtectTransKids (@ratedrmessiah) March 31, 2022

The main event then featured Chris Dickinson hitting a low blow on Minoru Suzuki en route to stoppage victory.

Full results from the early show:

Masha Slamovich def. Janai Kai via submission

def. Janai Kai via submission Ninja Mack def. Yoya via knockout

def. Yoya via knockout Royce Issacs def. Bad Dude Tito via submission

def. Bad Dude Tito via submission Alex Coughlin def. SLADE via referee stoppage

def. SLADE via referee stoppage John Hennigan (aka Johnny Bloodsport) def. Simon Gotch via submission

def. Simon Gotch via submission Marina Shafir def. Zeda Zhang via submission

def. Zeda Zhang via submission JR Kratos def. Timothy Thatcher via knockout

def. Timothy Thatcher via knockout Yuya Uemura def. Speedball Mike Bailey via submission

def. Speedball Mike Bailey via submission Josh Barnett def. JONAH via submission

def. JONAH via submission Jon Moxley def. Biff Busick via knockout

def. Biff Busick via knockout Chris Dickinson def. Minoru Suzuki via referee stoppage

A few hours later at Spring Break, the show opened with The Briscoes winning the GCW Tag titles for the second time in a Triple Threat. Mickie James made her Game Changer debut, and picked up a win over Allie Katch with a trick from her days stalking Trish Stratus...

The payoff of Joey Janela’s betrayal of Sean Waltman was one of the standouts of this card. X-Pac lost (also low blow-assisted, damn heels), but his 20 minutes of doing stuff like this...

... is even more impressive now that we know he was doing it a torn bicep...

I tried to keep this on the down-low, but I tore my bicep in the tag match a month ago. I'm going to have surgery soon & then have a few more matches. pic.twitter.com/yKol8ySq8z — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) April 1, 2022

Mox was also back in action, displaying a different kind of violent tendencies while retaining his GCW World title against AJ Gray...

Ace Crusher on a Bundle but Mox eats most of it! #JJSB6 pic.twitter.com/458JBINtPD — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 1, 2022

This AJ Gray vs Mox match is everything I wanted #JJSB6



pic.twitter.com/Zpt1SJRyfx — Matt (@DisserTatt) April 1, 2022

The results from JJSB6P1:

The Briscoes def. Nick Gage & SLADE and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to win the GCW Tag Team championship

def. Nick Gage & SLADE and The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) to win the GCW Tag Team championship Blake Christian def. AR Fox

def. AR Fox Mickie James def. Allie Katch

def. Allie Katch Nick Wayne def. Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Jack Cartwheel and Ninja Mack in a Scramble Match

def. Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Gringo Loco, Alec Price, Jack Cartwheel and Ninja Mack in a Scramble Match Joey Janela def. Sean Waltman

def. Sean Waltman Jon Moxley def. AJ Gray to retain the GCW World title

def. AJ Gray to retain the GCW World title John Wayne Murdoch def. Alex Colon to win the GCW Ultraviolent championship

You can order replays of both shows, and a while lot more from The Collective and other ‘Mania week shows, on Fite.